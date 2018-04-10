Go Ahead Quote Me

I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it.

ACTOR JEFF GOLDBLUM, 65, on mulling over his mortality when it comes to his children, aged two and 11 months

The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me.

ACTOR JOE MANGANIELLO on being married to actress Sofia Vergara

I wish. I could use a little 'me time'.

ACTOR RYAN REYNOLDS on rumours that he is struggling to spend quality time with his wife Blake Lively