We've been seeing each other for eight years. We're family. There's been no progress towards love and there's no hope of it.

RUNNING MAN STAR SONG JI HYO refuting rumours of a romance with game-show co-star Kim Jong Kook

There's nothing that can light your spark like a glass of the iciest, bubbliest, sharpest champagne. I'll throw back half a glass and hit the stage.

BURLESQUE DANCER DITA VON TEESE

Honestly, when my agent called and said the first three words, I knew my answer. Those three words were 'Wes Anderson wants…' I said yes before he'd finished the sentence.

ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON on how he landed a part in the Wes Anderson animation, Isle Of Dogs