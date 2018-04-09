Go Ahead Quote Me

We've been seeing each other for eight years. We're family. There's been no progress towards love and there's no hope of it.

RUNNING MAN STAR SONG JI HYO refuting rumours of a romance with game-show co-star Kim Jong Kook

There's nothing that can light your spark like a glass of the iciest, bubbliest, sharpest champagne. I'll throw back half a glass and hit the stage.

BURLESQUE DANCER DITA VON TEESE

Honestly, when my agent called and said the first three words, I knew my answer. Those three words were 'Wes Anderson wants…' I said yes before he'd finished the sentence.

ACTOR BRYAN CRANSTON on how he landed a part in the Wes Anderson animation, Isle Of Dogs

