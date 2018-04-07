Go Ahead Quote Me

Paloma Faith
Paloma Faith
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Serena Williams
Serena Williams
Published
1 hour ago

She'd tell me to say goodnight to all the dead relatives, to the trees and the sky, and then she'd put bits in from the day to thank people who'd invited us for dinner, or to think of the person we'd seen on the street asking for money, or the person on the news dealing with something. That taught me about empathy.

SINGER PALOMA FAITH on her mother

I'm not like, 'Okay, I'm going to post this at 2:00. I'm going to touch up her face.'

MODEL CHRISSY TEIGEN on how her social media posts are not calculated

When I realised I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh my god. How am I going to play?'

TENNIS PLAYER SERENA WILLIAMS on her first thought after learning she was expecting

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 07, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online