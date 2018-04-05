Go ahead Quote me

We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way.

ACTOR JOHN KRASINSKI on starring with his wife Emily Blunt in the thriller, A Quiet Place

Oh, take the kids and leave for a couple hours.

ACTOR JASON BIGGS joking about the sexiest thing his wife can do for him

I think having a daughter for me - with all of the reckless things I used to do - is what I deserved. I deserve to turn it around and teach my daughter the right things and also give her a little knowledge on all of the wrong things that can happen too.

SINGER RAY J on teaching his daughter how to deal with boys