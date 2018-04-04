Go ahead Quote me

I believe that the blue skies there, the beautiful scenery of the Seine and the people I may encounter will be compensation.

FORMER TV HOST SHARON AU, who is moving to France and prepared to be paid less in her next job

I'm positive that nothing will go right in life. That lets me off the hook. You never know. It's never what you think and it's never what you dread - it's always something else that you didn't expect. So, you might as well live every day and have as much fun as you can.

ACTRESS ROSEANNE BARR on being misdiagnosed with blindness

I'm not surprised that people saw it and went, 'Oh, that's a bit odd.'

THE CROWN STAR CLAIRE FOY on the controversy over the news that she got paid less than co-star Matt Smith