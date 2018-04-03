Go ahead Quote me

It's not one man's job to tell another man what he can do to his back.

ACTOR MATT DAMON breaking his silence on his friend Ben Affleck's giant phoenix tattoo

She came out of the womb acting and it bothered me. I couldn't stand it. Please stop saying, 'Look at me.' And now, I can honestly say she's one of my best friends. Kate and I get along very well.

ACTOR OLIVER HUDSON on his sister, actress Kate Hudson

You should see our closets, it's so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion. I would say he's changed his haircut in one year more than I've changed in my whole life.

MODEL GISELE BUNDCHEN on her husband, American football player Tom Brady