Go Ahead Quote Me

Bosco Wong
Christina Aguilera
Anna Faris
You just have to give me a kitchen. I cook every day. Actually, I become the crew's chef.

ACTOR BOSCO WONG on his request for accommodation during shoots in China

I really want to make sure my children are both very confident in the sense that they know who they are and that they won't be easily swayed by outside opinion.

SINGER CHRISTINA AGUILERA on her wish for her kids

I need to figure out what the purpose is. Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?

ACTRESS ANNA FARIS, who is divorcing actor Chris Pratt, on her mixed feelings about marriage

