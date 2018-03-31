Go Ahead Quote Me

It's very hard to keep doing what you're doing when you feel like it's the antithesis of your purpose on this planet.

ACTOR SHIA LABEOUF on starring in the Transformers franchise

Oh, you don't have to be sorry. I love her as a songwriter as well.

POP STAR KATY PERRY responding to an American Idol contestant who apologised for loving Perry's rival, Taylor Swift

Once Charlize Theron came and pitched me a show and I let out a big yawn in the middle. She goes, 'You are the first man to yawn in my face, I think, since I was a little girl.'

REAL HOUSEWIVES CREATOR ANDY COHEN recalling an awkward encounter with the actress

