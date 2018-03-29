Go ahead Quote me

I woke up. I cast off the baggage I'd always had. My two brothers told me many stories of my father and gave me something else to carry. It's as if I've changed into a new person. I'm happier, no longer depressed.

ACTOR ANTHONY WONG on finding two brothers he never knew he had

They're not woke. They're scared.

RAPPER CARDI B calling the bluff of male supporters of the #MeToo movement

I guess I looked at that as the most ultimate backward compliment - just the idea that anybody would think that I groove in a universe where I get to hang out with Jay-Z or Beyonce or all that.

CELEBRITY CHEF RACHAEL RAY on being mistaken for the mystery woman, Becky, in Lemonade, Beyonce's album about infidelity

