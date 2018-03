We're having children - it's outpacing our ability to house them. I said to my wife, 'This one, we're going to have to put him in a hotel. He'll be nearby.'

ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN joking about having a fourth child in four years

Nothing to hide and everything to protect.

SINGER KEITH URBAN on his mantra when it comes to life with his wife, actress Nicole Kidman

I just don't need to use social media as therapy.

ACTRESS JESSICA ALBA on why she does not wash her dirty linen online