Go Ahead Quote Me

I have about 19 people ready to stop me from tweeting. Many of them paid.

ACTRESS LENA DUNHAM joking about how she tries to stay out of trouble on social media

Now all of a sudden he's a bad guy? I worked with him, I know him. He's a kind friend, lovely professional. I'm absolutely appalled by this.

ACTRESS SHARON STONE standing by actor James Franco amid sexual misconduct allegations

I always have this standard go-to joke when people say, 'We want to see what Joey's doing now.' Nobody wants to see Joey get his colonoscopy! Nobody wants to see that.

ACTOR MATT LEBLANC on a potential Friends reboot