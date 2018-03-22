Go Ahead Quote Me

It's about not looking at what you missed out on. Create your own reality. If you're staying in, commit to staying in. Don't pick up your phone. Don't spend your night living through other people's Jpeg portals and megabyte drain holes. They're just liar squares.

MODEL ALEXA CHUNG on how to be free of Fomo (fear of missing out)

There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi.

REALITY TELEVISION STAR KYLIE JENNER on pregnancy

My knees have broken from kneeling.

ACTOR PETER HO on getting new actors and old friends to star in his self-directed drama Age Of Rebellion