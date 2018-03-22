Go Ahead Quote Me

MODEL ALEXA CHUNG
MODEL ALEXA CHUNG
REALITY TELEVISION STAR KYLIE JENNER
REALITY TELEVISION STAR KYLIE JENNER
ACTOR PETER HO
ACTOR PETER HO
Published
Mar 22, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

It's about not looking at what you missed out on. Create your own reality. If you're staying in, commit to staying in. Don't pick up your phone. Don't spend your night living through other people's Jpeg portals and megabyte drain holes. They're just liar squares.

MODEL ALEXA CHUNG on how to be free of Fomo (fear of missing out)

There really was no worst part! Probably not being able to eat sushi.

REALITY TELEVISION STAR KYLIE JENNER on pregnancy

My knees have broken from kneeling.

ACTOR PETER HO on getting new actors and old friends to star in his self-directed drama Age Of Rebellion

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Preparing students for the green business revolution
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online