Meghan Trainor
Wong Cho Lam
Tracee Ellis Ross
Mar 20, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

I'm so in love my dad started yelling at me, like, 'There's too many love songs! The album's not about Daryl!' I was like, 'But I'm happy and in a really good place now!' ''

SINGER MEGHAN TRAINOR on how her fiance, former child star Daryl Sabara, inspires her

Don't trust me. You have to manage me.

ACTOR WONG CHO LAM worrying he might cheat on his wife, actress Leanne Li

I don't say I look my most beautiful. I feel my most beautiful and that's what's really important to me and I talk a lot about it.

ACTRESS TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'.
