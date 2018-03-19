Go Ahead Quote Me

I feel deeply uncomfortable that people are being convicted by accusation. It's open to abuse. Trial by Tweet seems extremely dodgy to me.

ACTOR JASON ISAACS on #MeToo

It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax. I think a lot of mums don't really rest. And somehow, we find a real pleasure in that. I mean, even if I try to take a bath, I'll end up with at least two of my kids in there with me, which is lovely. I wouldn't trade it at all.

ACTRESS ANGELINA JOLIE

A spiritual and physical union is the happiest. Forcing yourself to maintain a marriage is a mistake.

ROMANCE NOVELIST CHIUNG YAO