Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR JASON ISAACS
ACTRESS ANGELINA JOLIE
Mar 19, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

I feel deeply uncomfortable that people are being convicted by accusation. It's open to abuse. Trial by Tweet seems extremely dodgy to me.

It drives me nuts when people tell me to relax. I think a lot of mums don't really rest. And somehow, we find a real pleasure in that. I mean, even if I try to take a bath, I'll end up with at least two of my kids in there with me, which is lovely. I wouldn't trade it at all.

A spiritual and physical union is the happiest. Forcing yourself to maintain a marriage is a mistake.

