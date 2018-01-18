Go Ahead Quote Me

So I'm playing guitar - I'm playing Let It Go and Penelope (Cruz) is singing that song, then I start playing one of Ricky Martin's songs and Edgar Ramirez is singing it to me, he's singing it to Ricky, we're sitting next to his Grammys - and all the while, they're getting pedicures. And I'm like, 'How did this all happen?'

GLEE STAR DARREN CRISS on hanging out with his American Crime Story co-stars

Everyone may have heard of my bad attitude in the past. I hope I'll learn to say sorry.

CHANNEL 8 ACTRESS CARRIE WONG admitting she used to be stubborn

Well, it's like walking a tightrope.

POP STAR KATY PERRY on keeping her personal life private

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
