Go Ahead Quote Me

So I'm playing guitar - I'm playing Let It Go and Penelope (Cruz) is singing that song, then I start playing one of Ricky Martin's songs and Edgar Ramirez is singing it to me, he's singing it to Ricky, we're sitting next to his Grammys - and all the while, they're getting pedicures. And I'm like, 'How did this all happen?'

GLEE STAR DARREN CRISS on hanging out with his American Crime Story co-stars

Everyone may have heard of my bad attitude in the past. I hope I'll learn to say sorry.

CHANNEL 8 ACTRESS CARRIE WONG admitting she used to be stubborn

Well, it's like walking a tightrope.

POP STAR KATY PERRY on keeping her personal life private