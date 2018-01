I was just an idiot. I didn't try to say, 'I've got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it.'

ACTOR HUGH GRANT on surviving his 1995 prostitute scandal

It's time for me to hang up Scully's hat. It just is.

ACTRESS GILLIAN ANDERSON confirming that she is leaving The X-Files

I see myself stopping and not working almost every morning. I never want to go to a party. I want to stay at home and watch TV.'

ACTRESS HELEN MIRREN, 72, on whether or not she sees herself slowing down