Go ahead Quote me

Takes a real man to carry around your breast pump in a 'to go' box all night.

ACTRESS NIKKI REED joking about her actor husband Ian Somerhalder's Golden Globes duty

We just scream at each other. We're both hoarse after we hang out. I can't imagine what it must be like for other people.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE on spending time with her good friend and fellow Oscar-winning actress, Emma Stone

I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on. I wouldn't have resented the position I found myself in because I would've known what I was getting myself into.

ACTRESS MARGOT ROBBIE on financing security measures to fend off stalkers