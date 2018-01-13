Go Ahead Quote Me

I'll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing. It doesn't have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.

ACTRESS LENA DUNHAM on the ring given by her ex-boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff

It's really scary. I'm having to sell my house right now to pay legal bills fighting off the monsters.

ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN on how her battle against producer Harvey Weinstein, whom she accuses of rape, is taking a financial toll

Whatever you do in private is not my business. It only becomes my business if it infects the business that I'm in. Then, it's my duty to do something about it.

DIRECTOR RIDLEY SCOTT on erasing actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused of sexual misconduct, from the film, All The Money In The World