They are challenging. Wine is necessary. They're great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They call you out. They teach me.

SINGER KELLY CLARKSON on raising children

My kids are definitely my greatest achievement.

ACTOR ROB LOWE on his two sons

Isn't it better to stay in hotels, one after another, and boost the economy?

HONG KONG ACTRESS MICHELLE YIM, who is a Singapore permanent resident, but does not have a home here