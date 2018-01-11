Go Ahead Quote Me

Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look. ''

ACTRESS BETTY WHITE, 95, on the secret to a long, active life

Being at the UN was a bit like trying to get heard at an Irish dinner table. You had to have a story to tell.''

SAMANTHA POWER, former United States ambassador to the United Nations

I've loved all my jobs, even when I worked at Burger King. ''

SINGER JENNIFER HUDSON