Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS BETTY WHITE
ACTRESS BETTY WHITE
SAMANTHA POWER
SAMANTHA POWER
SINGER JENNIFER HUDSON
SINGER JENNIFER HUDSON
Published
50 min ago

Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look. ''

ACTRESS BETTY WHITE, 95, on the secret to a long, active life

Being at the UN was a bit like trying to get heard at an Irish dinner table. You had to have a story to tell.''

SAMANTHA POWER, former United States ambassador to the United Nations

I've loved all my jobs, even when I worked at Burger King. ''

SINGER JENNIFER HUDSON

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 11, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

A commitment to excellence
CUT your risk of diabetes
New mum shares what to expect when the baby arrives
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals