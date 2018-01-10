Go Ahead Quote Me

I don't want to hear about the silence of me. I want to hear about the silence of Melania Trump. I want to hear from her. She has so much that's valuable to say. And so does Ivanka. I want her to speak now.

ACTRESS MERYL STREEP referring to United States President Donald Trump's wife Melania and daughter Ivanka on criticism of her reaction to the #MeToo moment

We're just mortals. There's no need to perennially adopt the 'I'm living well' posture. In life, sometimes, absolutely, 'it's okay not to be okay'.

SINGER SAMMI CHENG

Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest? Which Kardashians are pregnant?

ACTOR RYAN REYNOLDS on the reality television family's baby boom