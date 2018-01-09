Go Ahead Quote Me

There was one in the garden of the first house I ever lived in and I've been thinking about it for years. Then I recently lost two people close to me and realised, what is the point of always thinking about this tree? Plant it now and enjoy it.

ACTOR HUGH BONNEVILLE on planting a copper beech tree

I didn't want them to leak it to the press, okay?

FORMER OLYMPIAN CAITLYN JENNER on why she did not tell her reality television family members, the Kardashians, about her gender reassignment surgery

We've been working on the set-up for this joke for 32 years.

DERMOT MULRONEY on acting on television's LA To Vegas alongside Dylan McDermott, whom people have confused him with for decades