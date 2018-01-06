Go Ahead Quote Me

With Bond, I've actually had a theme tune written for about three years, just in case.

SINGER ED SHEERAN saying he wrote a James Bond theme song without being asked to - just in case 007 bosses request one from him in the future

When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn't happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day.

SINGER SAM SMITH on feeling insecure

I had to leave a lot of myself behind, a lot of Mary J. Blige behind. A lot of wigs, a lot of lashes, a lot of make-up, a lot of nails, you know, the whole thing.

R&B STAR MARY J. BLIGE on not wearing make-up for her role in the film, Mudbound