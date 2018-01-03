Go Ahead Quote Me

ROCK STAR WANG FENG
ROCK STAR WANG FENG
TENNIS SUPERSTAR SERENA WILLIAMS
TENNIS SUPERSTAR SERENA WILLIAMS
ACTRESS MICHELLE WILLIAMS
ACTRESS MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Published
31 min ago

It's extremely simple. On top of loving her, she and I are equals. We're husband and wife.

ROCK STAR WANG FENG on his relationship with his wife, actress Zhang Ziyi

I almost need my mom to come and hold me to sleep cause I'm so stressed.

TENNIS SUPERSTAR SERENA WILLIAMS on her struggles with a teething baby daughter

I feel like there's a chance for change and that's exciting. I'm going to be a part of it. I felt a difference even on the set I am working on now. It's different. Everyone's more professional. It's pretty cool.

ACTRESS MICHELLE WILLIAMS on what has changed since Hollywood's sexual assault scandals

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

CUT your risk of diabetes
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals