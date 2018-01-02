Go Ahead Quote Me

I believe in true love - whatever that means for different people.

ACTOR ZAC EFRON, asked whether he believes in monogamy

She's done an absolutely amazing job, she's getting in there and it's the family that I suppose she's never had.

PRINCE HARRY on his fiancee Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the British royal family

I assumed I wouldn't live very long and that I would die lonely and an addict of some sort. I didn't think if I did live this long, that I would be vibrant and healthy and still working. I'm grateful.

ACTRESS JANE FONDA, 80, revealing that she never thought she would live to 30