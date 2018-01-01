Go Ahead Quote Me

Wallace Huo
Danielle Brooks
Philip Pullman
If I say I'm having a hard time, it's always going to feel affected.

ACTOR WALLACE HUO on why he seldom speaks of his struggles

I think they're trying, but they can go harder and we should not be easy on them. I don't think we should pat anybody on the back for something they should've done 30 years ago.

ACTRESS DANIELLE BROOKS on designers who do not make clothes for curvy women

I have a desk that I can raise or lower according to the state of my aching back. Sometimes, I stand at it. Sometimes, I have it high up to write at. Sometimes, a bit lower to type.

AUTHOR PHILIP PULLMAN on the importance of desk height

