Go Ahead Quote Me

Talking about how you feel about something is important. I used to not do that because I thought, 'Those aren't facts. I can't make an argument based on my feelings.' Then I realised that nobody can tell me how to feel about something.

ACTRESS ANNA KENDRICK on standing up for herself

I've always been an 80-year-old woman inside.

SINGER-ACTRESS ZENDAYA, 21, on the nerdiest thing about her

Every day is a festival for us.

ACTOR NICHOLAS TSE, asked if he spent Christmas with his girlfriend, singer Faye Wong