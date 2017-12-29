Go ahead Quote me

Johnny Mcdaid
Mandy Moore
Maria Menounos
His attention span can be fairly low. One of the things I did to try and keep him in the room when I would be working on a track, I'd have like a suitcase full of Legos I'd pull into the hotel room and say, 'There you go. You build that.'

ROCKER JOHNNY MCDAID on how he kept singer Ed Sheeran focused during their songwriting sessions

I've always been the girl who goes by how my clothes fit. I don't weigh myself - I just like to feel good in my body.

ACTRESS MANDY MOORE

This whole thing has been such a gift. This happened for a reason.

TV HOST MARIA MENOUNOS on how she takes better care of herself following her brain tumour diagnosis

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'.
Topics: 

