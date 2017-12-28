Go Ahead Quote Me

When I was at death's door 10 years ago, what would I have thought? ''

CHINESE ACTOR HU GE, who thinks back on his car accident whenever he has to make a key decision

Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, 'Hey, it's all white dudes who are running things.' Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington.

BRITAIN-BORN, UNITED STATES-BASED ACTOR CHRISTIAN BALE on inclusiveness in American culture

Civilian problems compared with the military are small. That was my thinking at the time. That's not right. But at the time, that's what I thought.

STAR WARS ACTOR ADAM DRIVER, who went into acting after two years of Marines training

