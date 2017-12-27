Go Ahead Quote Me

What the hell is this? So it's like something out of Finding Nemo? It's too sweet and crunchy. I know there are much better Korean foods here.

CELEBRITY CHEF GORDON RAMSEY on his first taste of Korean street food bungeo-ppang, a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with red bean paste

I take care of my mental health. It's definitely something that I prioritise. I see a therapist two days a week, I reach out to people whenever I'm struggling with something.

SINGER DEMI LOVATO on not shying away from getting professional help to deal with stress

Somebody please help! Jada makes us wear these ugly sweaters for Christmas. She's doin' too much. (Trying to) get some photos in before these sweaters start itching! I'm starting to feel it already.

ACTOR WILL SMITH on wife Jada Pinkett's fashion dictates during the festive season