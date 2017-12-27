Go Ahead Quote Me

CELEBRITY CHEF GORDON RAMSEY.
CELEBRITY CHEF GORDON RAMSEY.
SINGER DEMI LOVATO.
SINGER DEMI LOVATO.
ACTOR WILL SMITH.
ACTOR WILL SMITH.
Published
1 hour ago

What the hell is this? So it's like something out of Finding Nemo? It's too sweet and crunchy. I know there are much better Korean foods here.

CELEBRITY CHEF GORDON RAMSEY on his first taste of Korean street food bungeo-ppang, a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with red bean paste

I take care of my mental health. It's definitely something that I prioritise. I see a therapist two days a week, I reach out to people whenever I'm struggling with something.

SINGER DEMI LOVATO on not shying away from getting professional help to deal with stress

Somebody please help! Jada makes us wear these ugly sweaters for Christmas. She's doin' too much. (Trying to) get some photos in before these sweaters start itching! I'm starting to feel it already. 

ACTOR WILL SMITH on wife Jada Pinkett's fashion dictates during the festive season

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch