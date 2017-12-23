Go Ahead Quote Me

One day, you find yourself slowly removing your body armour piece by piece, learning to be stronger yet softer. You have grown up, so you can live like a chilf.

ACTRESS JOE CHEN on simplicity and strength

I do try and look after myself in the few days running up to that moment. Nothing fancy or expensive, but I'm 42 now, so I can't get away with murder anymore.

ACTRESS KATE WINSLET on preparing for red-carpet events

When I take a coat off and look inside, that kind of note makes me happy. And it's not like the 'Slay all day' kind of message, because I'm like, 'How do you do that?'

ACTRESS DREW BARRYMORE on having sweet messages sewn into some pieces of her new clothing line