Go Ahead Quote Me

Joe Chen
Joe Chen
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Published
Dec 23, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

One day, you find yourself slowly removing your body armour piece by piece, learning to be stronger yet softer. You have grown up, so you can live like a chilf.

ACTRESS JOE CHEN on simplicity and strength

I do try and look after myself in the few days running up to that moment. Nothing fancy or expensive, but I'm 42 now, so I can't get away with murder anymore.

ACTRESS KATE WINSLET on preparing for red-carpet events

When I take a coat off and look inside, that kind of note makes me happy. And it's not like the 'Slay all day' kind of message, because I'm like, 'How do you do that?'

ACTRESS DREW BARRYMORE on having sweet messages sewn into some pieces of her new clothing line

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 23, 2017, with the headline 'GoAheadQuoteMe'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch