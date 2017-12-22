Go Ahead Quote Me

I remember one time - I'm sure alcohol was involved - we were talking about kissing techniques. I said: 'Well, I think I'm a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive.' And she said: 'What do you mean?' Well, next thing you know, we're making out like teenagers. ''

STAR WARS ACTOR MARK HAMILL revealing that he was attracted to his co-star, Carrie Fisher, at the start of the series in the 1970s

I am a giddy, ludicrous optimist. My team can lose and I'm already thinking about the next season. You can't bring me down.

ACTOR ETHAN HAWKE

A novel is a monumental lie that has to have the absolute ring of truth if it's going to succeed.''

NOVELIST BARBARA TAYLOR BRADFORD