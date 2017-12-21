Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS FREIDA PINTO.
REALITY TV STAR KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
SINGER GARTH BROOKS.
I'm having this crazy love affair with myself.

ACTRESS FREIDA PINTO on feeling happy being single

It's kind of weird when it's not you, so I don't know whether I should start eating doughnuts and celebrate like I would like old times or just go to the gym.

REALITY TV STAR KIM KARDASHIAN WEST on finding out her surrogate was pregnant with her third baby

This is the highest I've ever felt. There's nothing like this tour. I've never felt anything like it on stage.

SINGER GARTH BROOKS reflecting on his record-breaking tour

