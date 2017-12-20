Go ahead Quote me

I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an e-mail from a well-known actor that said, 'Calm down.' I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn't understand the movement that was happening.

ACTRESS JESSICA CHASTAIN on how she was told to stop tweeting as much about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal

Let go of the words they hurl your way. Their words will cut, but your tears will dry.

SINGER TAYLOR SWIFT, in a poem for Vogue magazine, on the people she has removed from her life

I just wanna keep getting more married every year.

MUSICIAN JOEL MADDEN on his seventh anniversary with his wife, reality TV star Nicole Richie