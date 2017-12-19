Go ahead quote me

My motto is, don't be the most stupid person, though the people who muddle along are the happiest.

POP STAR LEON LAI

The crazy thing is, I was raised by women and, still to this day, I'm totally and completely, 100 per cent surrounded by only women. And I love it.

ACTOR DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON, whose girlfriend Lauren Hashian is expecting his third daughter

I've recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I'm doing good and I'm doing better. Just to know I'm a good guy.

ACTOR KEVIN HART on what he wants from Santa this year