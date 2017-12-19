Go ahead quote me

Leon Lai
Dwayne" The Rock" Johnson
Kevin Hart
Dec 19, 2017

My motto is, don't be the most stupid person, though the people who muddle along are the happiest.

POP STAR LEON LAI

The crazy thing is, I was raised by women and, still to this day, I'm totally and completely, 100 per cent surrounded by only women. And I love it.

ACTOR DWAYNE "THE ROCK" JOHNSON, whose girlfriend Lauren Hashian is expecting his third daughter

I've recovered from some not nice times and now what I basically want is for Santa to know that I'm doing good and I'm doing better. Just to know I'm a good guy.

ACTOR KEVIN HART on what he wants from Santa this year

