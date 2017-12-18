Go ahead quote me

We had the read-through a while ago and, at the end of it, we were all on our feet, applauding and crying.

ACTRESS SOPHIE TURNER on reading the Game Of Thrones finale script

He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show. I'd be like, 'Good morning', and he'd say, 'Save it for the air.'

TALK-SHOW HOST KELLY RIPA on the reason her former Live co-host Regis Philbin refused to speak to her on set

Even if they don't pay us to be in movies, we'll make our own movie on our phones because we love each other.

PITCH PERFECT STAR REBEL WILSON on her connection to her co-stars