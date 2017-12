We have to encourage the people who are currently in power, who are of one gender, to open the door.

ACTRESS MERYL STREEP on combating inequality in Hollywood

Oh my God, I've got to have a daughter. I'm ruined after today.

SINGER JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE on feeling inspired by The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment breakfast

When I am thin at home, no one knows. When I do a show swollen, I am spurned.

SINGER KEN CHU responding to recent talk about his weight gain