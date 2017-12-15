Go Ahead Quote Me

STAR WARS ACTRESS DAISY RIDLEY
ACTOR HUGH JACKMAN
SINGER PINK
It's not good for me, personally. I'm just not equipped for it. I'm super sensitive - not too sensitive - but I really feel things. ''

STAR WARS ACTRESS DAISY RIDLEY on why she is not on Instagram

I just felt at the time that the scripts had become so unbelievable and crazy, and I felt like they needed to become grittier and real.

ACTOR HUGH JACKMAN revealing he turned down the James Bond role

She said to me the other day, 'How many boys can I have at once?' And I said, 'Excuse me? Probably none of them because they won't deserve you.'

SINGER PINK on the dating advice she gave her six-year-old daughter

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 15, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'.
