Go ahead Quote me

Ed Sheeran
Milo Ventimiglia
Dee "Little S" Hsu
Published
51 min ago

Some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year.

SINGER ED SHEERAN on not receiving a Grammy nomination this year

I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play.

THIS IS US ACTOR MILO VENTIMIGLIA on why he keeps his private life out of the spotlight

If I have to conform to netizens’ ideas when I speak, I won’t be Little S.

COMEDIENNE DEE "LITTLE S" HSU, who was criticised for her lowbrow humour when she presented a prize at the Golden horse Awards

