Go ahead Quote me

Some years you have your year and some years you don’t have your year.

SINGER ED SHEERAN on not receiving a Grammy nomination this year

I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play.

THIS IS US ACTOR MILO VENTIMIGLIA on why he keeps his private life out of the spotlight

If I have to conform to netizens’ ideas when I speak, I won’t be Little S.

COMEDIENNE DEE "LITTLE S" HSU, who was criticised for her lowbrow humour when she presented a prize at the Golden horse Awards