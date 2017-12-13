Go Ahead Quote Me

I would much prefer my whole house to have been invaded.

ACTRESS JENNIFER LAWRENCE recalling how her nude photos were hacked and released in 2014

It's hard for me to think of myself at this age, but I'm doing everything I wanted to do. I'm living in the south of France, 99 per cent of my life is devoted to my causes and my kids are grown.

ACTRESS PAMELA ANDERSON on loving life at 50

I wish I would've eloquently said how much his music moves me and what an incredible gift he gives us all, but nope, not sure I even spoke English.

THIS IS US ACTRESS CHRISSY METZ on meeting singer Sam Smith