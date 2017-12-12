Go ahead quote me

You didn't listen to your father either.

ACTOR MASON LEE, whose choice of career met with opposition from his father, director Lee Ang

I think that when you use the word 'plus-size', you're putting all these women into a category. 'You don't eat well. You don't work out. You couldn't care less about your body. You're insecure. You have no confidence.' And that is none of this.

MODEL ASHLEY GRAHAM on being labelled plus-size

I always try to think of ways to get revenge without going to jail.

ACTRESS TIFFANY HADDISH recounting the time she excreted in a former boyfriend's shoes after learning he was unfaithful