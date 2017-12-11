Go ahead quote me

All my life, I've mouthed off about how I should stop acting and I don't know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.

OSCAR WINNER DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, who is retiring from acting

This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong.

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD STAR MICHELLE WILLIAMS on the replacement of her co-star Spacey with Christopher Plummer, after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct

I've legitimately tried to be Khloe's friend and she hasn't rejected me, but I think she switched her e-mail.

AMERICAN IDOL RUNNER-UP KATHARINE MCPHEE on wanting to be friends with reality star Khloe Kardashian