Go ahead quote me

Daniel Day-Lewis.
Daniel Day-Lewis.
Michelle Williams.
Michelle Williams.
Katharine Mcphee.
Katharine Mcphee.
Published
43 min ago

All my life, I've mouthed off about how I should stop acting and I don't know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.

OSCAR WINNER DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, who is retiring from acting

This doesn't do anything to ease the suffering of people who were all too personally affected by Kevin Spacey, but it is our little act of trying to right a wrong.

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD STAR MICHELLE WILLIAMS on the replacement of her co-star Spacey with Christopher Plummer, after Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct

I've legitimately tried to be Khloe's friend and she hasn't rejected me, but I think she switched her e-mail.

AMERICAN IDOL RUNNER-UP KATHARINE MCPHEE on wanting to be friends with reality star Khloe Kardashian

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 11, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch