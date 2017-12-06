Go Ahead Quote Me

That imprinted on me that everything was going to work out. The bad guys got it, the good guys won. There was no cynicism in the movies. There was no darkness.

COMEDIENNE CAROL BURNETT on how positive movies in the 1940s to 1950s encouraged her to pursue her dream of acting

I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away.

SINGER SELENA GOMEZ on reuniting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber

It actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again.

SINGER JENNIFER LOPEZ on working with ex-husband Marc Anthony after their divorce