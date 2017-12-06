Go Ahead Quote Me

Comedienne Carol Burnett.
Comedienne Carol Burnett.
Singer Selena Gomez.
Singer Selena Gomez.
Singer Jennifer Lopez.
Singer Jennifer Lopez.
Published
31 min ago

That imprinted on me that everything was going to work out. The bad guys got it, the good guys won. There was no cynicism in the movies. There was no darkness.

COMEDIENNE CAROL BURNETT on how positive movies in the 1940s to 1950s encouraged her to pursue her dream of acting

I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away.

SINGER SELENA GOMEZ on reuniting with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber

It actually kind of repaired certain parts of our relationship that had been fractured from our marriage and our divorce and it kind of made us friends again.

SINGER JENNIFER LOPEZ on working with ex-husband Marc Anthony after their divorce

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 06, 2017, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch