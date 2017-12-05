Go ahead quote me

People will be like, 'Oh, sweat is gross.' I actually love it. It makes you feel like you're working hard, but also it's getting rid of all that bad water.

DANCER-ACTOR DEREK HOUGH

I'm vacuuming the floor and she walks past, and I was like, Tyler, just say it, just say it. 'Can I have your autograph, please?' She turns around and she puts an O on the page. It was a good moment.

WRITER-DIRECTOR TYLER PERRY on how he met media mogul Oprah Winfrey the first time while working at a hotel

Actually, it tastes very good, a bit like soya milk.

NANCY WU on trying fellow actress Myolie Wu's breast milk