People will be like, 'Oh, sweat is gross.' I actually love it. It makes you feel like you're working hard, but also it's getting rid of all that bad water.

DANCER-ACTOR DEREK HOUGH

I'm vacuuming the floor and she walks past, and I was like, Tyler, just say it, just say it. 'Can I have your autograph, please?' She turns around and she puts an O on the page. It was a good moment.

WRITER-DIRECTOR TYLER PERRY on how he met media mogul Oprah Winfrey the first time while working at a hotel

Actually, it tastes very good, a bit like soya milk.

NANCY WU on trying fellow actress Myolie Wu's breast milk

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 05, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'.
