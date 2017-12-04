Go ahead quote me

As long as I can remember, I've seen this lack of compassion towards suffering and misery that we in the West are partially responsible for, due to colonisation. It's a form of autism. I don't exclude myself from this.

FILM-MAKER MICHAEL HANEKE on apathy

Don't put no pressure on me now, don't put no pressure on me. Go on, interview is over. Gotta go.

ACTOR DENZEL WASHINGTON jokingly dismissing questions of how he and his wife Pauletta will celebrate 35 years of marriage

I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby. Now, it is like a faucet that we turned on and it won't turn off.

KRIS JENNER, matriarch of the Kardashian reality television family, on her daughters' pregnancies