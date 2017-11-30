Go ahead Quote me

Emilia Clarke
Gal Gadot
CL
Published
1 hour ago

There are so many shows centred on this very true fact that people reproduce.

ACTRESS EMILIA CLARKE defending the nudity in the hit series Game Of Thrones

There's so much rejection in this world that I thought, 'Maybe it's not for me. Maybe I should go back to law school instead of dragging my family with me.'

ACTRESS GAL GADOT on almost quitting acting before landing her

Wonder Woman role I went there three years ago, alone, so my experience could serve as a sort of manual.

K-POP SINGER CL on Livin' The Double Life, a reality show about her struggle to break into America

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 30, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead Quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
