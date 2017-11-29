Go ahead Quote me

I do love them unconditionally and I try, when they do something wrong, to say, 'This doesn't change the amount of love in this house for you, but you've got to do your homework.' Because I think that also makes a child feel safe.

ACTRESS JULIA ROBERTS on how people confuse unconditional love with spoiling children

To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you and I'll pay your fine.

COMEDIAN SACHA BARON COHEN offering to help tourists who were arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing mankinis like his character Borat

It's an arm and a hand and a very weird angle. Then you're shaking, but you have to smile and look sexy. It takes a long time.

ACTRESS SOFIA VERGARA on how she nailed her nude Women's Health cover