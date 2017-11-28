Go ahead quote me

Max Zhang
DJ Khaled
William H. Macy
I once wanted so much to stand next to the lead.

MAX ZHANG on his journey from stunt double to supporting actor to leading man

I'm teaching my son it's his birthday every day. When I say it's his birthday every day, God gave us life, we're breathing, we have a family - we have to celebrate that.

MUSIC PRODUCER DJ KHALED on fatherhood

It's just sort of obvious. Emmy is in most of the scenes, she works harder than anybody else, she's a brilliant actress. She's the glue of the cast.

SHAMELESS STAR WILLIAM H. MACY on supporting his co-star, Emmy Rossum, when she fought for equal pay

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 28, 2017, with the headline 'Go ahead quote me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
