Go ahead quote me

I need to hear somebody sing those words of exactly how I'm feeling to get through them.

FERGIE on turning to fellow female singers during difficult times in her life

Oprah Winfrey changed my imagination. She changed what I found to be imaginable.

GREY'S ANATOMY CREATOR SHONDA RHIMES on how the media mogul and talk-show host inspired her

This industry is no place to get old. I'd seen the circle around Andy (Warhol) come and go, the phoniness of people who surrounded him. All he wanted was a show at the Museum of Modern Art and they never gave him one when he was alive.

PHOTOGRAPHER DAVID LACHAPELLE, who has sworn off the celebrity circuit and retreated to a farm