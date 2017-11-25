Go ahead quote me

I might not have been able to pick out my mum, but I knew she was in the building and was always watching. I travelled all over the world with her - competing in Australia for the Goodwill Games, the Japan Open and the Lalique in Paris. I always felt her confidence through the ups and downs.

FIGURE SKATER MICHELLE KWAN

A couple of days after we met, I was like, 'That's going to be my husband. That's my husband right there.'

NEWLYWED SINGER JORDIN SPARKS on her husband, model Dana Isaiah

After the darkness, I went through all the ways I had to strengthen myself to try to recognise joy again. Meredith was a beacon I had to reach for.

ACTOR PATTON OSWALT on marrying actress Meredith Salenger 18 months after the unexpected death of his first wife, writer Michelle McNamara